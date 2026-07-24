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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Reversed Audio on Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Drake Diss Features Richard Pryor's ‘I’m a Phony’ Line From 'The Wiz’
The 'DAMN.' rapper dropped off his diss track on Tuesday morning.
tara mahadevan820 days ago
Music
Solange Asked for a Kanye West x ‘The Wiz’ Mashup, and Her Fans Came Through
Solange asked for someone to put together a "video collage" of Kanye's "Bad News" and 'The Wiz,' and fans got right to it.
Trace William Cowen3402 days ago
Pop Culture
PROMO: Win Custom Prints by Pencil Fingerz in Honor of 'The Wiz LIVE!'
Ease on down the road to a pretty slick giveaway.
Bill Savage3898 days ago