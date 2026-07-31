A History of the Wildest Sneakers and Streetwear Pieces Worn by Superheroes and Villains in Film
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Even Batman wore a pair of Air Jordans.Joe Price
From John Cena wearing Reebok Pumps back in the 2000s to Roman Reigns rocking Air Jordan boots today, here is a timeline of sneakers in pro wrestling.Mike DeStefano
The iconic split-toe silhouette gets a summer makeover with 3D leather flower appliqués, patent detailing, and a full-grain black leather upper.Complex Staff
Here's everything you need to know about OM New York's Red and Purple Lobster Clogs, available on Complex Shop.Jaelani Turner-Williams