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Latest Stories
Music
PREMIERE: Goapele - "Hey Boy (The Rub Remix)"
Man... I'll stand up and swear right now that Chaka Khan's "Fate" will never, ever get old. We've seen the massive reincarnation Stardust did with it
brenttactic4301 days ago
Music
The Rub Celebrates New Single With Live Show in Brooklyn
The Rub announces Brooklyn show after teaming up with Tatiana Owens for new single.
Khal4371 days ago
Music
DAD Mix 088: The Rub
If you aren't up on The Rub, you haven't been properly schooled in DJ excellence. This crew has been working together since 2002, putting together a m
khrisd4483 days ago