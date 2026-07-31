The Rings Of Power

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Latest Stories

Three The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power characters huddle together in the center.
Pop Culture

‘The Rings of Power’ Cast on Season 2 and Fan Hate: “If you Weaponize It, It Becomes More Sort of Problematic.”

Benjamin Walker, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Markella Kavenagh, Rob Aramayo, sat down with Complex to chat about the new season (which ended in October), the show's epic battles, and fan criticism.

Jacob Kramer656 days ago
The cast of 'Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' pose for photo together.
Pop Culture

Original 'Lord of the Rings' Stars and 'Rings of Power' Cast Condemn 'Relentless Racism' Against New Show's Actors

The original 'Lord of the Rings' stars push for diversity as 'The Rings of Power' castmates release a statement refusing to tolerate racism.

Jose Martinez1426 days ago
Lord of the Rings screenshot for trailer
Life

Watch Amazon's New 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Teaser Trailer

With less than two months until it hits Prime Video, an in-depth teaser trailer for Amazon’s highly anticipated 'The Lord of the Rings' series has arrived.

Joe Price1481 days ago

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