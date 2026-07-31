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‘The Rings of Power’ Cast on Season 2 and Fan Hate: “If you Weaponize It, It Becomes More Sort of Problematic.”
Benjamin Walker, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Markella Kavenagh, Rob Aramayo, sat down with Complex to chat about the new season (which ended in October), the show's epic battles, and fan criticism.
Original 'Lord of the Rings' Stars and 'Rings of Power' Cast Condemn 'Relentless Racism' Against New Show's Actors
The original 'Lord of the Rings' stars push for diversity as 'The Rings of Power' castmates release a statement refusing to tolerate racism.
Watch Amazon's New 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Teaser Trailer
With less than two months until it hits Prime Video, an in-depth teaser trailer for Amazon’s highly anticipated 'The Lord of the Rings' series has arrived.