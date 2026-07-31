The Process

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Sports

It Was All Worth It (By a Sixers Fan)

After finally landing a No. 1 pick, Sam Hinkie's Process was officially worth the losing.

Maurice Peebles3729 days ago
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Music

ScHoolboy Q Says "It Was Written" Is His Favorite Nas Album, Calls Jay Z "Best Rapper Ever" - The Process with Peter Rosenberg

ScHoolboy compares 2 of the legendary rappers. In this bonus segment of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, ScHoolboy Q talks about his favorite rappers of all time.

edwinortiz4624 days ago
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Music

Azealia Banks Talks About Her Explicit Lyricism - The Process With Peter Rosenberg

Azealia doesn't hold her tongue when she raps. In this bonus segment of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Azealia Banks talks about using explicit lyrics.

edwinortiz4631 days ago
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Music

Future Talks About Working with Miley Cyrus & Writing for Rihanna - The Process with Peter Rosenberg

The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Future talks about his upcoming album Honest which includes his latest single "Real and True" ft. Miley Cyrus &amp; Mr. Hudson.

edwinortiz4637 days ago
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Music

Future Talks About Growing Up in the Dungeon Family & Songwriting Techniques - The Process with Peter Rosenberg

The Atlanta rapper breaks down his career. In this episode of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Future shares his path into rap. Stay tuned for more episodes.

edwinortiz4652 days ago
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Music

Azealia Banks Talks "ATM Jam" - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg

Azealia explains why she is "over" her single. In this segment, she explains how the single came during the course of a writing session with Pharrell &amp; more.

Dharmic X4668 days ago
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Music

Azealia Banks Talks Artistic Growth & Online Criticism - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg

Azealia Banks shares how she got into rapping. Growing up in Harlem, the 22-year-old MC says her interest in music came as a side hobby to performing &amp; more.

edwinortiz4669 days ago
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Music

Joey Bada$$ Talks About Writing Technique & Pro Era - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg

Joey details his impressive career at the age of 18. Joey explains how he met his manager Jonny Shipes, as well as adjusted to rap life at such a young age.

edwinortiz4682 days ago
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Music

ScHoolboy Q Discusses Solo Work & Black Hippy Collaborations - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg

In our latest episode of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, ScHoolboy Q breaks down his early beginnings as a rapper and describes his musical career thus far.

edwinortiz4704 days ago
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Music

Goodie Mob Talks About Writing & Collaborating - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg

Atlanta legends talk about the sociopolitical themes in their music. In The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Goodie Mob talks about how they first started to work.

Insanul Ahmed4725 days ago
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Music

Prodigy Details Lyrical Progression with Mobb Deep - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg

In our latest episode of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Prodigy details how he got into the rap game. Beginning in the celebrated group Mobb Deep, Prodigy.

edwinortiz4739 days ago
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Music

Oddisee Discusses His Writing Style, Debut Album & Staying Sober - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg

The latest installment of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Oddisee breaks down his start in rapping. Oddisee's debut album, People Hear What They See, is out.

edwinortiz4753 days ago
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Music

Pharoahe Monch Details His Work With Organized Konfusion And "Simon Says" - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg

An in-depth look at Monch's impressive career. Pharoahe says it was a joint effort through and through, with him and Prince Po bouncing ideas off each other.

edwinortiz4766 days ago
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Music

Ab-Soul Talks About His Writing Technique And Black Hippy - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg

The TDE rapper reveals how he got his start and details some of his memorable records.

edwinortiz4781 days ago
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Music

Eve Talks About Working With Ruff Ryders & Dr. Dre - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg

The "Ruff Ryders' First Lady" details her early career, and what it's like to work with Dr. Dre.

edwinortiz4795 days ago
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Raekwon Talks About Writing Wu-Tang Classics - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg

Renowned for his off-kilter rhyme style, The Chef talks about coming from the slums of Shaolin and rising to the top of the rap game &amp; his Wu-Tang Classics.

Insanul Ahmed4808 days ago

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