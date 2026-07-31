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It Was All Worth It (By a Sixers Fan)
After finally landing a No. 1 pick, Sam Hinkie's Process was officially worth the losing.
ScHoolboy Q Says "It Was Written" Is His Favorite Nas Album, Calls Jay Z "Best Rapper Ever" - The Process with Peter Rosenberg
ScHoolboy compares 2 of the legendary rappers. In this bonus segment of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, ScHoolboy Q talks about his favorite rappers of all time.
Azealia Banks Talks About Her Explicit Lyricism - The Process With Peter Rosenberg
Azealia doesn't hold her tongue when she raps. In this bonus segment of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Azealia Banks talks about using explicit lyrics.
Future Talks About Working with Miley Cyrus & Writing for Rihanna - The Process with Peter Rosenberg
The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Future talks about his upcoming album Honest which includes his latest single "Real and True" ft. Miley Cyrus & Mr. Hudson.
Future Talks About Growing Up in the Dungeon Family & Songwriting Techniques - The Process with Peter Rosenberg
The Atlanta rapper breaks down his career. In this episode of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Future shares his path into rap. Stay tuned for more episodes.
Azealia Banks Talks "ATM Jam" - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg
Azealia explains why she is "over" her single. In this segment, she explains how the single came during the course of a writing session with Pharrell & more.
Azealia Banks Talks Artistic Growth & Online Criticism - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg
Azealia Banks shares how she got into rapping. Growing up in Harlem, the 22-year-old MC says her interest in music came as a side hobby to performing & more.
Joey Bada$$ Talks About Writing Technique & Pro Era - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg
Joey details his impressive career at the age of 18. Joey explains how he met his manager Jonny Shipes, as well as adjusted to rap life at such a young age.
ScHoolboy Q Discusses Solo Work & Black Hippy Collaborations - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg
In our latest episode of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, ScHoolboy Q breaks down his early beginnings as a rapper and describes his musical career thus far.
Goodie Mob Talks About Writing & Collaborating - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg
Atlanta legends talk about the sociopolitical themes in their music. In The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Goodie Mob talks about how they first started to work.
Prodigy Details Lyrical Progression with Mobb Deep - "The Process" with Peter Rosenberg
In our latest episode of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Prodigy details how he got into the rap game. Beginning in the celebrated group Mobb Deep, Prodigy.
Oddisee Discusses His Writing Style, Debut Album & Staying Sober - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg
The latest installment of The Process with Peter Rosenberg, Oddisee breaks down his start in rapping. Oddisee's debut album, People Hear What They See, is out.
Pharoahe Monch Details His Work With Organized Konfusion And "Simon Says" - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg
An in-depth look at Monch's impressive career. Pharoahe says it was a joint effort through and through, with him and Prince Po bouncing ideas off each other.
Ab-Soul Talks About His Writing Technique And Black Hippy - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg
The TDE rapper reveals how he got his start and details some of his memorable records.
Eve Talks About Working With Ruff Ryders & Dr. Dre - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg
The "Ruff Ryders' First Lady" details her early career, and what it's like to work with Dr. Dre.
Raekwon Talks About Writing Wu-Tang Classics - "The Process" With Peter Rosenberg
Renowned for his off-kilter rhyme style, The Chef talks about coming from the slums of Shaolin and rising to the top of the rap game & his Wu-Tang Classics.