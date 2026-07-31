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Pop Culture
Netflix Shocks the World, Drops Official Trailer for Mysterious New Series 'The OA'
We don't know a lot about Netflix's new series 'The OA,' but it drops this week and we now have the official trailer. Get ready.
Khal3523 days ago