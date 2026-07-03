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Pop Culture
Sun-Man Creator Yla Eason Reflects on the Rulers of the Sun Joining He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Yla Eason, the creator behind the iconic Black action figure Sun-Man, speaks on how the Rulers of the Sun joined He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
Khal1627 days ago