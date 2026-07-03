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A lot of movies came out this summer, so it’s understandable if you missed some of the really good ones. Maybe you only do superhero movies in the summer or maybe you couldn’t bring yourself to move from your house AC to movie theater. Whatever your excuse, here are the best movies you may have missed this summer.Andy Herrera
Dinosaurs, ant-men, and telemarketers, oh my! It’s been a long and interesting summer full of heist movies, movies with dinosaurs, and long-awaited Pixar sequels. There’s been at least one blockbuster this summer for every age, taste, and interest. We’ve ranked the summer blockbusters of 2018 from worst to best.Andy Herrera
This is your ultimate summer movie preview. From 'Deadpool 2' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to 'The Predator' and 'Superfly,' here are all of the best movies scheduled to hit the big screen during the summer 2018 movie season.Khal
Here’s how it all went down this weekend during WWE’s summer spectacle, presented by Chase FreedomJameel Raeburn