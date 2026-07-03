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Pop Culture
That Time Matty Matheson Scorched His Face at a Wedding | Spicy Story
In the debut episode of "Spicy Story," the Canadian chef recounts the time he caused a massive explosion at a marriage service.
Alex Narvaez2156 days ago