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Kultureland Offers Attendees Refunds After Artist Cancellations and Abrupt Venue Changes
Kultureland was advertised as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” with two days full of music and culture, but attendees say it was a disaster.
Burna Boy and Jhene Aiko to Headline New Kultureland Festival in Toronto
Toronto introduces the first ever Kultureland: a two-day Afro-Caribbean festival from August 6 to 7 featuring performances by Burna Boy, Jhene Aiko, and more.
Premiere: Wauve, ZieZie And Stonebwoy Add An Eritrean Influence To Their R&B-Afrobeats Fusion On "Pamela"
Lifted from his upcoming EP 'Shade', which drops October 23.
Premiere: Ghanaian Dancehall Artist Stonebwoy Partners With Beenie Man For Vibesy "Shuga"
You'll want to catch this rising star live.