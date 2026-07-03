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The 2018 NFL Draft features what could be an all-time great quarterback class, an all-time great running back prospect, and the all-time worst NFL franchise picking first overall. Here are the best prospects in the upcoming NFL draft.Chris Gaine
Even all-star athletes have some down time. Find out how top players like Lionel Messi or James Harden take their breaks from the game.Doug Sibor
You'll probably be surprised at how many star players of two of the world's most popular sports are amazingly alike. Check it out here.Doug Sibor
The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick