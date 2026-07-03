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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Speakman Sound And Deacon Get Jazzy As They Disconnect From The World On "Sleep"
A meandering, jazz-soaked rap creation with a soulful conclusion.
James Keith2536 days ago
Music
Premiere: Speakman Sound Detonate Funk-Filled Pop Banger "This Time" With Pepper Rose
We'd be very surprised if "This Time" wasn't the track to bring them the chart success they deserve.
James Keith2852 days ago
Music
Premiere: Get "Warm" With This xxxy Remix Of Speakman Sound And Frankie Forman's Latest Single
With summer well and truly in the rearview mirror, now is the time to gather up anything and everything that can keep us warm.
James Keith3208 days ago