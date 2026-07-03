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Designer Solomon Perry Talks Album Artwork, His Process and What’s Next
Get to know esteemed album cover artist Solomon Perry a.k.a Grimnasty. For 20 years the artist/rapper/producer has turned his love for design into a career.
C. Vernon Coleman II3979 days ago