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If you need a primer on who's holding the rapt attention of soccer fans around the world, look no further: these are the most famous soccer players.Skylar Bergl
Sports
Ruud Van Nistlerooy On Playing With Ronaldo, Never Winning the Champions League, and His Best Ever Goal
We spent some time with Ruud on the first two legs of UEFA and Heineken’s Champion The Trophy tour to talk about some of football’s biggest questions.Jack Stanley
Adidas has been on a long track to find its groove and overtake Nike. Here are some things that would help.Matt Welty
U.S. Soccer and MLS have to start backing bold talk with meaningful action—no BS.Justin Block