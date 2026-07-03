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Vinícius Júnior in a white Real Madrid soccer jersey during a match
Sports

Vinícius Júnior Declares Himself ‘Tormentor of Racists’ After Valencia Fans Imprisoned for Racial Abuse

The trio of fans were sentenced to eight months in prison and received a two-year ban from attending games at Valencia's home stadium.

Mark Elibert767 days ago
Image via Twitter
Sports

FA Cup Manager Caught Vaping on the Sidelines During a Match

Sutton United manager caught vaping on the sidelines during a match with AFC Wimbledon.

Aaron Perine3477 days ago
Sports

Here’s an Absolutely Awful Video of Soccer Fans Throwing Coins at Female Beggars in Spain

This is the worst sports video you’ll watch today.

Chris Yuscavage3775 days ago
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Sports

We've Finally Found a Penalty Kick That's Even Cooler Than a Panenka

This is how everyone should be taking penalty kicks.

Corey Pellatt4131 days ago
Sports

German Soccer Fan Throws Trash Can at Cops, Gets Everyone Else Pepper Sprayed

The fan failed to put the cops in the bin.

Justin Block4133 days ago
Sports

Amateur Soccer Player Sentenced to At Least Eight Years in Jail for Punching and Killing Referee

A judge just sentenced an amateur soccer player to eight to 15 years in jail for killing a referee.

Chris Yuscavage4144 days ago
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Sports

Can You Guess What This Aston Villa Fan Has on His Head? Hint: It's a D*ck

A dude with a rubber penis on his head invades the pitch after Aston Villa advanced to the FA Cup Semis.

Gavin Evans4150 days ago
Sports

Marseille Goalie Casually Snags Water Bottle Chucked at Him During Interview

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda catches a water bottle some fan threw at him (or his interviewer) in a post-game interview.

Gavin Evans4150 days ago
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Sports

10 Ways to Convert a Soccer Hater

Don’t let your friends and family become soccer haters. Here's your guide to converting the non-believers.

Justin Block4151 days ago

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