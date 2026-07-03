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Here's everything you need to know about OM New York's Red and Purple Lobster Clogs, available on Complex Shop.Jaelani Turner-Williams
Retailed at $110, the Vans LX Skool 36 comes in Paint Splatter White on Complex Shop.Jaelani Turner-Williams
From Air Jordan 1s to the brand new Phantom 6 for the 2026 World Cup, here are Travis Scott's sneaker collabs ranked from worst to best.Mike DeStefano
From go-to favorites like StockX and conventions to newcomers like TikTok and WhatNot, here’s an updated guide on reselling sneakers and the best places to sell shoes.Matt Welty