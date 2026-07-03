Sneaker-Cleaning

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Image via Crep Protect
Sneakers

Crep Protect Reveal Ultimate Powered Sneaker Cleaning Kit

Continuing their mission to keep your creps super-clean.

James Keith287 days ago
DFNS Nigel Sylvester 1
Sneakers

Nigel Sylvester Doesn't Always Want His Sneakers to Look Beat

An interview with Nigel Sylvester, the first brand ambassador for DFNS, about keeping his sneakers clean the sustainable way.

Mike DeStefano2367 days ago
PTH x Kiwi at ComplexCon
Sneakers

Get Ready to Price the Hype Live with KIWI® and Brendan Dunne at ComplexCon

You know the show, you know the hosts, and now KIWI® is giving you the chance to watch a new pair of premium sneakers get destroyed live at ComplexCon.

Amber McKynzie2449 days ago
GOAT Clean 5
Sneakers

App Launches Service Selling Professionally Cleaned Sneakers

The popular marketplace app GOAT has launched its 'GOAT Clean' collection of professionally cleaned sneakers.

Mike DeStefano2961 days ago
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How Not to Clean Your Sneakers
Sneakers

How Not to Clean Your Sneakers

Sole Collector's Full Size Run takes three different sneaker cleans to sheos by Nike, Adidas, and Air Jordan to find out which works best.

Matt Welty3124 days ago
Sneaker Cleaning Box
Sneakers

How Sneaker Cleaning Products Bubbled Into An Offshoot Industry

Why are more people seeking name-brand sneaker cleaning products now, more than ever? We investigate.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3586 days ago
J. Dilla Foundation x Jason Markk Sneaker Cleaning Kit
Sneakers

The J. Dilla Foundation & Jason Markk Are Keeping Your Sneakers Fresh

The hip hop legend continues to inspire.

Brandon Richard3800 days ago
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Sneakers

This New Device Has the Potential to Become a Staple for Sneakerheads

Could the water vacuum become the next big sneaker accessory?

Rajah Allarey3848 days ago
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Sneakers

Clean Your Sneakers Safely with Crep Protect's New All-in-One Kit

Keeping your grails fresh just got easier.

Riley Jones3888 days ago
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Sneakers

How a Teenage Sneaker Restorer Is Literally Turning Trash Into Treasure

Meet the 17-year-old who's turning trashed sneakers into prized pairs.

Riley Jones3921 days ago
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Sneakers

This Ridiculous Device Will Actually Keep Your Sneakers Clean

Keep Your Kicks Looking Fresh Longer.

Rajah Allarey3933 days ago
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Sneakers

Watch Someone Pour Chocolate Syrup All Over a Pair of Yeezy Boosts

Someone tested out a waterproof spray by doing this.

Marco Negrete3962 days ago
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Sneakers

This On-Demand Cleaning Service Makes It Easier Than Ever to Keep Your Sneakers Fresh

Clean Yo Kicks is a new NYC sneaker cleaning service that is making it easier for busy sneakerheads to stay fresh.

Riley Jones3991 days ago

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