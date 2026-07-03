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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Play Time: A Review of '5711 Avalon' from Shia LaBeouf’s Slauson Rec Theater Company
Our review of '5711 Avalon', a new play from Shia LaBeuof's Slauson Rec Theater Company that we attended the same night the Lakers won the 2020 NBA Finals.
Erik Abriss2100 days ago