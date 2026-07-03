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Latest Stories
Sports
Sister Jean's Take on NBA vs. NCAA Is Ruffling Feathers
Sister Jean explained why God prefers college basketball over the NBA, and it obviously didn't sit well with NBA fans.
Chris Yuscavage3031 days ago