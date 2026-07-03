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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: '80s Nostalgia Meets "Downton Abbey" Meets "Terminator" in "The Guest"
"You're Next" filmmakers Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett talk their badass follow-up, "The Guest."
MattBarone4319 days ago
Pop Culture
SXSW: The Dead Guy From "Downton Abbey" Will Kick Your Ass in "The Guest"
A star is born in the latest film from the You're Next team.
MattBarone4511 days ago