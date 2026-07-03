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Latest Stories

Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp Promotion Met with Skepticism and Decreased Sales
Life

Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp Comeback Is Falling Short of Expectations

Once a viral value deal, the all-you-can-eat shrimp comeback is falling short as foot traffic dips and diners show less urgency than in past runs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Red Lobster is Bringing Back a Controversial Dish That Reportedly Contributed to its Bankruptcy
Life

Red Lobster Might Bring Back ‘Endless Shrimp’ After It Led to Millions in Losses

The all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that led to millions in losses may be back on the menu.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago

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