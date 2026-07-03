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Latest Stories
Life
Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp Comeback Is Falling Short of Expectations
Once a viral value deal, the all-you-can-eat shrimp comeback is falling short as foot traffic dips and diners show less urgency than in past runs.
Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Life
Red Lobster Might Bring Back ‘Endless Shrimp’ After It Led to Millions in Losses
The all-you-can-eat shrimp deal that led to millions in losses may be back on the menu.
Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago