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Latest Stories
Music
Red Velvet's Yeri Says Her 2016 Car Accident Was More Severe Than Originally Reported
The K-pop star revealed that her taxi accident from a decade ago was actually more severe than it was portrayed in the media at the time.
Alex Ocho10 hours ago