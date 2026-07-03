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VERDY to Debut First Solo Museum Exhibition ‘I Believe in Me’ at LOTTE Museum of Art
The Osaka-born artist’s first museum show features over 250 works, including sculptures, drawings, and immersive installations.
Andrew White71 days ago