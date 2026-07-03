Latest Stories
Self Edge Takes It to San Francisco's Mission District for Fall 2014
A denim head's paradise, Self Edge releases a lookbook of gear for fall 2014—so you finally have something to wear with your rare Japanese selvedge.
Self Edge Is Opening Its Fourth Brick-and-Mortar Location in Portland, Oregon
Denim in Cascadia.
Andrew Chen Discusses Personal Style and How to Avoid Denim Crotch Blowouts (Video)
Also, why #menswear bros are now wearing sneakers.
Self Edge Holds Rare Sale and Parties Down for NYC Location's Fourth Anniversary
Get your drink and cop on.
Self Edge Founders Dispel the Most Common Myths About Denim (Video)
You're going to feel stupid about those days when you entered the tub with your jeans on.
Self Edge Releases a Small Collection of Flat Head Shirts and Sweatshirts
You only need one, but buy them all anyways.
Iron Heart's Windproof Micro-Cord Shirts Have Arrived at Self Edge
A shirt that is tougher than tough.