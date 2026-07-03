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Latest Stories

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Self Edge Takes It to San Francisco's Mission District for Fall 2014

A denim head's paradise, Self Edge releases a lookbook of gear for fall 2014—so you finally have something to wear with your rare Japanese selvedge.

Gregory Babcock4353 days ago
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Andrew Chen Discusses Personal Style and How to Avoid Denim Crotch Blowouts (Video)

Also, why #menswear bros are now wearing sneakers.

Matt Welty4789 days ago
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Denim Mythbusters!

Jon Moy4936 days ago
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Self Edge Founders Dispel the Most Common Myths About Denim (Video)

You're going to feel stupid about those days when you entered the tub with your jeans on.

Teofilo Killip4938 days ago
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Self Edge Releases a Small Collection of Flat Head Shirts and Sweatshirts

You only need one, but buy them all anyways.

Matt Welty4947 days ago
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Iron Heart's Windproof Micro-Cord Shirts Have Arrived at Self Edge

A shirt that is tougher than tough.

Matt Welty5030 days ago

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