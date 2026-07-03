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Latest Stories
Sneakers
The Past Month on Sneaker Shopping Has Been Legendary
The past five weeks of Sneaker Shopping and Complex Closets with Joe La Puma have been insane. Including episodes with Neymar, Chris Brown, and Diddy.
Matt Welty3273 days ago
Sneakers
Sneaker Shopping With Sebastian Maniscalco
Rising superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco goes Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma at Flight Club in Los Angeles, and hilariously learns about sneaker culture while poking fun on current trends in sneaker culture.
Matt Welty3294 days ago