Latest Stories
'Christian Girl Autumn' Influencer Breaks Down in Tears As She Says She Won't Make Content This Year
Covington cried as she said the pressure to produce content is just too much this year.
Pooh Shiesty Shares 'Shiesty Season: Certified' f/ Gucci Mane, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and More
Pooh Shiesty dropped off his latest full-length’s deluxe edition, 'Shiesty Season: Certified,' which features Gucci Mane, Gunna, Moneybagg Yo, and more.
People Sound Off About Bill Seeking to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent as Senate Unanimously Approves
The Senate has passed new legislation that could make daylight saving time permanent, and people's reactions to the new bill are a mixed bag.
Roc Nation Collaborates With American Greetings for Custom Cards
Jay-Z's Roc Nation and American Greetings have joined forces and collabed to deliver new greeting cards, digital e-cards, and virtual paper cards in the future.
People Are Tweeting About Their New Superpowers as Winter Solstice Finally Arrives
This week's powerful astrological event could usher in a new era of humanity, bringing with it superpowers and equally super memes.
'Lost' Co-Creator Damon Lindelof Opens Up About Disagreement With ABC Over Ending the Show
'Lost' co-creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof said that he wanted to end the show after three seasons, but ABC had more lofty plans.
Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' Director: 'He's Really in a Great Mindset'
Michael D. Ratner on Justin Bieber's decision to open up on camera, the lead-up to "Changes," and his relationship with wife Hailey off camera.