'Carrie,' the 1976 classic horror movie by director Brian De Palma is now on Netflix. Here are 10 trivia facts to know about the horror film.Kevin Wong
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Should you bother hitting the theater for the latest 'Star Wars' epic, or just stay home and rewatch a certified classic?Khal
Actor John Boyega discusses the growth of Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, producing his own movies, black British royalty and clapping back at racistsDemetria Irwin
So what exactly is ‘The Snyder Cut’ & why did fans want it released so badly? Here’s what happened when HBO Max premiered ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.William Goodman