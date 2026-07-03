Featured
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Kid Cudi, Pharrell, 21 Savage, Tyler, the Creator, Nardo Wick, 6lack, Rubi Rose, Santana, and many moreJessica Mckinney
Going Left is a monthly column that highlights exceptional work from indie hip-hop acts. This month, we feature Elucid, Ankhlejohn, Santana Fox, Wrecking Crew.Andre Gee
From veterans like Jay-Z to new stars like Molly Santana, these rappers are dressing the best this year.Mike DeStefano
Music
Drake's Hot 100 Takeover Leads to First-Ever Appearances on Chart for Molly Santana, Popcaan, More
Molly Santana, Popcaan, and more have earned their first-ever Hot 100 chart appearances thanks to collaborations with Drake.Trace William Cowen