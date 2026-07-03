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Clive Davis
Music

Clive Davis, Legendary Music Executive Who Signed Whitney Houston, Dead at 94

The Brooklyn-born music mogul worked with Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, and Santana.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
Yung Miami and Saucy Santana
Pop Culture

Saucy Santana Defends Yung Miami's Account of Relationship With Diddy

Santana defended the Miami rapper on TikTok, after she received backlash for speaking about her relationship with Diddy on her 'Caresha Please' podcast.

Trey Alston706 days ago
tyga
Music

Watch the Video for Tyga, YG, and Santana's "Mamacita" Starring Danny Trejo

Next week, Tyga is hosting a two-day "haunted maze" experience in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen2457 days ago

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