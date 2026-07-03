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Sports
J.R. Smith Calls Sam Dekker the Only Teammate He Ever Disliked: 'He Know That' (UPDATE)
J.R. Smith reveals on the 'All Things Covered' podcast that ex-Cavaliers teammate Sam Dekker was the only teammate he didn't like.
Jose Martinez2089 days ago