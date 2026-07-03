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Life
Last Salem ‘Witch’ Receives Pardon 329 Years Later With Help From a Middle School Class
The last Salem 'Witch' has received a pardon after 329 years thanks to an eighth-grade civics class, which brought it to the attention of lawmakers.
tara mahadevan1511 days ago