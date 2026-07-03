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K Trap 'The Last Whip II'
Music

Listen To K-Trap’s ‘The Last Whip II’ f/ Headie One, Krept & Konan, Youngs Teflon & More

It was only six months ago that we got 'Joints' with Blade Brown and a year ago that he dropped off his last solo venture 'Trapo', but he's already back.

James Keith1386 days ago

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