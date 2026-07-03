From Tyler, the Creator's highly-anticipated Louis Vuitton collab to Palace's capsule with Gap, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
Featured
Music
Metro Metro's Founders on Following Up Last Year's Drake Surprise: 'It's Like Having the Pope Approve'
Complex Canada met up with Metro Metro’s Primeau and Marchitello to talk about how Drake came together, 50 Cent’s jet, and competing with the big festivals.Erik Leijon
Moshpits look like a chaotic collision of bodies, but we dove headfirst into the madness with 175tv to learn more about the pits and communities within them.Jordan Rose
Style
Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x The North Face, Fear of God Essentials, Futuremood x Lil Yachty, and More
Futuremood x Lil Yachty sunglasses, Fear of God Essentials, Supreme x The North Face, and other great drops are highlighted in this weekly guide.Lei Takanashi