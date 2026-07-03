Ryder Ripps

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CIA's 2021 Rebranding Mocked With Wave of Questions and Memes (UPDATE)

The CIA has an all-new site and an equally all-new look. But who's responsible? Also, why is this a thing? In lieu of answers, we have memes.

Trace William Cowen2019 days ago
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Artist Ryder Ripps Portrays the Sad Reality of the Internet in an Upcoming Exhibition at Red Bull Studios New York

The conceptual artist continues his exploration of our relationships through virtual interfaces.

andrewlasane4174 days ago
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Artist Ryder Ripps Will Have an Exhibition of Paintings Based on Adrianne Ho's Instagram Photos

Ryder Ripps' newest project takes his digitally manipulated images of model Adrianne Ho and turns them into paintings.

Cedar Pasori4207 days ago
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"Good Art Is Like Good Sex" —Ryder Ripps Defends His Controversial Art Residency at the Ace Hotel

For "ART WHORE," Ryder Ripps enlisted Craigslist escorts to create works of art.

Leigh Silver4265 days ago
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Interview: Artists Ryder Ripps and Sus Boy Take on Identity in the Age of the Internet

To ego or not to ego? A discussion with Ryder Ripps and Sus Boy at a localhost.us event in Los Angeles.

willak34323 days ago
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