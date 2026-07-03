Rules-To-This-Shit

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Music

Watch the Eighth Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Mila J, N.O.R.E., and More

With the finale episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the topic of gender roles in the genre gets a deep dive from both men and women impacted by archetypes.

Joe Price1766 days ago
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Music

Watch the Seventh Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ N.O.R.E., the Late Combat Jack, and More

After taking a look at life on the road for the sixth episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the seventh installment takes a look back on the history of hip-hop.

Joe Price1767 days ago
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Music

Watch the Sixth Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ Adam22, Too Short, and More

For the sixth episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t', Complex offers a deeper look into touring, one of the most important aspects of being a performing artist.

Joe Price1768 days ago
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Music

Watch the Fifth Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ Too Short, Common, and More

For the fifth episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the focus is all on fame. Many rappers grind to get popular, but some are made famous overnight.

Joe Price1769 days ago
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Music

Watch the Fourth Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ Dreezy, Nipsey Hussle, and More

In the fourth installment of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the focus is on the subject matter of rap and the diversity of sounds, as well as the topic of drug usage.

Joe Price1770 days ago
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Music

Watch the Third Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Angelica Nwandu, N.O.R.E., and More

Complex's 'Rules to This Sh*t' series covers the trials and tribulations of embarking on a rap career with words of wisdom from Common, Too Short, and more.

Joe Price1771 days ago
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Music

Watch the Second Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Nipsey Hussle, N.O.R.E., and More

The first episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' tackled some cautionary tales about the record industry; the second episode is all about hip-hop beef.

Joe Price1772 days ago
Cash Rules | Rules to This Sh*t Ep. 1
Music

Watch the Premiere Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Common, the Late Nipsey Hussle, and More

In the first episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' Common, Too Short and the late Nipsey Hussle discuss a number of the biggest issues with the record industry.

Joe Price1773 days ago

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