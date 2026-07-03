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Watch the Eighth Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Mila J, N.O.R.E., and More
With the finale episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the topic of gender roles in the genre gets a deep dive from both men and women impacted by archetypes.
Watch the Seventh Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ N.O.R.E., the Late Combat Jack, and More
After taking a look at life on the road for the sixth episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the seventh installment takes a look back on the history of hip-hop.
Watch the Sixth Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ Adam22, Too Short, and More
For the sixth episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t', Complex offers a deeper look into touring, one of the most important aspects of being a performing artist.
Watch the Fifth Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ Too Short, Common, and More
For the fifth episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the focus is all on fame. Many rappers grind to get popular, but some are made famous overnight.
Watch the Fourth Episode of ‘Rules to This Sh*t’ f/ Dreezy, Nipsey Hussle, and More
In the fourth installment of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' the focus is on the subject matter of rap and the diversity of sounds, as well as the topic of drug usage.
Watch the Third Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Angelica Nwandu, N.O.R.E., and More
Complex's 'Rules to This Sh*t' series covers the trials and tribulations of embarking on a rap career with words of wisdom from Common, Too Short, and more.
Watch the Second Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Nipsey Hussle, N.O.R.E., and More
The first episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' tackled some cautionary tales about the record industry; the second episode is all about hip-hop beef.
Watch the Premiere Episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t' f/ Common, the Late Nipsey Hussle, and More
In the first episode of 'Rules to This Sh*t,' Common, Too Short and the late Nipsey Hussle discuss a number of the biggest issues with the record industry.