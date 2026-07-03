Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

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Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Channels Kobe Bryant at FIBA World Cup: 'God Was With Me and Kobe Was With Me for Sure'

The former NBA player drew comparisons to the late Black Mamba after scoring a tournament-high 39 points on Monday as Jordan lost to New Zealand

Brad Callas1054 days ago
rondae hollis jefferson uber wallet
Sports

Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Loses Wallet in Uber, Tweets for Help

The Toronto Raptors small forward asked Toronto to help him find his wallet after leaving it in an Uber Thursday night. Twitter had a field day.

Alex Nino Gheciu2336 days ago

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