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Latest Stories
Sports
Steve Smith Calls Rodney Harrison Out for Taking a Shot at His Age: 'Don't Take Digs at Me'
Steve Smith heard some things Rodney Harrison had to say about him, and he wasn’t happy about them.
Chris Yuscavage3534 days ago
Sports
Former NFL Player Rodney Harrison Says Colin Kaepernick Is "Not Black"
Former NFL player Rodney Harrison says Colin Kaepernick is "not black" while discussing the controversy swirling around him right now.
Chris Yuscavage3607 days ago