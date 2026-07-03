From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.Rick Mele
Featured
Scott Thompson, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Dave Foley talk about The Kids in the Hall's comeback, comedy in the PC era, and feeling "dangerous again."Calum Marsh
Pop Culture
Amanda Parris on ‘Revenge of the Black Best Friend’ and Canada's Tokenization of Black Actors
Amanda Parris took the time to talk about the series that has been as much a reflection of Canada’s media industry as it is a self-reflection for herself.Noel Ransome
We sit down with the cast and crew of CBC's 'The Porter' to find out how the show was made, and why it sets a new standard in the entertainment industry.Marriska Fernandes