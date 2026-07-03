'Mike' Star Russell Hornsby Talks Playing Don King, Trevante Rhodes, and Tyson's Disapproval
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Hornsby tells Complex all about becoming Don King for Hulu's 'Mike,' working with Trevante Rhodes, and what he thinks about Mike Tyson opposing the show.Karla Rodriguez
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'You Hate Me Because I’m Great': Trevante Rhodes Talks 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' and His Future
'The United States vs. Billie Holiday' star Trevante Rhodes talks his 2018 triptych of films, the importance of this story, and his plans for the future.Khal
After his powerful performance as Black in 'Moonlight,' Trevante Rhodes stars alongside Chris Hemsworth in '12 Strong' and reflects on why his new war film is unifying for audiences, how he was inspired to act by The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and addresses rumors of him playing Green Lantern.Dria Roland
Forget those slapstick fraternity movies of old—Netflix’s new film gives us a glimpse into the secretive and often disturbing pledge process.Justin Davis