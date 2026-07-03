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Latest Stories

A 'Police Line Do Not Cross" tape.
Pop Culture

Greensboro Police Department Goes Viral for Unethical Rental Car Tire Swap Post

A bizarre word of warning from the authorities might have just backfired.

Trey Alston153 days ago
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson Criticizes 'The Color Purple' Production for Making Cast Drive Themselves to Set in Rental Cars

The 'Empire' actress said that advocating so much for yourself in the entertainment industry "wears on your soul."

tara mahadevan924 days ago
Hertz
Life

Hertz Agrees to Pay Nearly $170 Million to Settle Hundreds of False Car Theft Claims

Hertz has agreed to pay nearly $170 million to settle hundreds of claims related to the rental car company falsely reporting vehicles as stolen.

Brad Callas1320 days ago
TikToker moved into his office cubicle to save on rent
Life

TikToker Loses His Job After Moving Into Office Cubicle to Live Rent-Free

Chibuzor Ejimofor, aka Simon Jackson, posted a now-viral video in which he moved into an office building: "Nothing that I’m doing is technically unlawful."

Joshua Espinoza1581 days ago
Offset seen at the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show
Music

Offset Reportedly Owes Car Rental Company $950,000 Over Bentley

Offset reportedly did not return a rental Bentley that he first took out in Spring 2020, and it is now costing him over $950,000 following a suit.

Brenton Blanchet1714 days ago
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Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Gigafactory
Life

Tesla Now Worth $1 Trillion, Elon Musk Reportedly Richer Than Anyone in Recorded History

With Tesla vaulting past the $1 trillion mark, ‘Forbes’ says the ultra-wealthy Elon Musk is "likely the richest person to ever walk the planet."

Brenton Blanchet1725 days ago
Gavel
Life

Michigan Man Who Spent Nearly 5 Years in Prison Suing Hertz Over Receipt That Proved Innocence

An exonerated Michigan man who spent almost 5 years in prison for a shooting death he didn't commit is suing Hertz over a receipt that proved his innocence.

Gavin Evans1955 days ago
Eric B of Eric B and Rakim performs on stage
Music

Eric B. Responds to Wendy Williams' New Biopic and Rental Car Claims

Wendy Williams is no stranger to airing out dirty laundry, but some observers were taken by surprise by some of the things she shared in her biopic.

Xavier Hamilton1992 days ago
Shelton Benjamin puts CM Punk into a headlock during WWE Smackdown
Sports

WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin Discovers Loaded Gun in His Rental Car

The wrestler is blaming Budget rental for putting his "life in jeopardy.”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3082 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: Silvercar Takes the Hassle Out of Car Rentals

Beat-up rides and insufferable reps are now a thing of the past.

Bill Savage3704 days ago

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