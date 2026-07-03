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Greensboro Police Department Goes Viral for Unethical Rental Car Tire Swap Post
A bizarre word of warning from the authorities might have just backfired.
Taraji P. Henson Criticizes 'The Color Purple' Production for Making Cast Drive Themselves to Set in Rental Cars
The 'Empire' actress said that advocating so much for yourself in the entertainment industry "wears on your soul."
Hertz Agrees to Pay Nearly $170 Million to Settle Hundreds of False Car Theft Claims
Hertz has agreed to pay nearly $170 million to settle hundreds of claims related to the rental car company falsely reporting vehicles as stolen.
TikToker Loses His Job After Moving Into Office Cubicle to Live Rent-Free
Chibuzor Ejimofor, aka Simon Jackson, posted a now-viral video in which he moved into an office building: "Nothing that I’m doing is technically unlawful."
Offset Reportedly Owes Car Rental Company $950,000 Over Bentley
Offset reportedly did not return a rental Bentley that he first took out in Spring 2020, and it is now costing him over $950,000 following a suit.
Tesla Now Worth $1 Trillion, Elon Musk Reportedly Richer Than Anyone in Recorded History
With Tesla vaulting past the $1 trillion mark, ‘Forbes’ says the ultra-wealthy Elon Musk is "likely the richest person to ever walk the planet."
Michigan Man Who Spent Nearly 5 Years in Prison Suing Hertz Over Receipt That Proved Innocence
An exonerated Michigan man who spent almost 5 years in prison for a shooting death he didn't commit is suing Hertz over a receipt that proved his innocence.
Eric B. Responds to Wendy Williams' New Biopic and Rental Car Claims
Wendy Williams is no stranger to airing out dirty laundry, but some observers were taken by surprise by some of the things she shared in her biopic.
Alex Rodriguez Lost $500K in Jewelry and Electronics After His Rental Car Was Broken Into
It all happened on Sunday night.
WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin Discovers Loaded Gun in His Rental Car
The wrestler is blaming Budget rental for putting his "life in jeopardy.”
PROMO: Silvercar Takes the Hassle Out of Car Rentals
Beat-up rides and insufferable reps are now a thing of the past.