Latest Stories
Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down by Regulators, Biggest Collapse Since 2008
The FDIC announced the news Friday, saying it has seized control of the bank. The move marks the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
Another Cable Company Might Buy Time Warner Cable, This Time For $55 Billion
Charter Communications is poised to buy Time Warner Cable, the second largest cable provider in the country.
Candlyland - "Breathless (Regulators Remix)"
I'll be straight up real quick: Candyland has never really done it for me. Not trying to instigate hate. They've just never been my personal thing. Le
Kyla La Grange - "The Knife (Regulators Remix)"
I've been trying to hip you guys to these Regulators dudes for a minute, but it appears the major label folks at Sony are starting to pay attention as
Victor Niglio & Junkie Kid - "STFU (Regulators Remix)"
One of the Midwest's quickest rising success stories is that of Regulators. These two dudes are putting together a crazy profile of big records in a h
EXCLUSIVE: YOOK!E & Regulators - "Chambers" EP
YOOK!E & Regulators fucked around and crushed the game with their single "Chambers." Hosted and supported by Run The Trap, this wonky trap tune nette
Vindata ft. Kenzie May - "All I Really Need (Regulated Edition)"
The Regulators have been steadily holding it down for the CHI and the Midwest as of late. A lot of their tunes have been incredibly well received and
EXCLUSIVE: Regulators x SaneBeats - "Tipping Point"
This across the Atlantic Ocean collaboration tune from the midwest's Regulators and the UK's SaneBeats is on some seriously epic levelz and I'm souped
Travi$ Scott ft. T.I. & 2 Chainz - "Upper Echelon (Regulators x HaveThat Remix)"
Premiering on This Song is Sick was the Regulators & HaveThat remix of that monster track Upper Echelon. I like this; it's very minimal and percussive