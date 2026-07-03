Regulators

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Latest Stories

Employees stand outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank
Life

Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down by Regulators, Biggest Collapse Since 2008

The FDIC announced the news Friday, saying it has seized control of the bank. The move marks the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

Joshua Espinoza1225 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Another Cable Company Might Buy Time Warner Cable, This Time For $55 Billion

Charter Communications is poised to buy Time Warner Cable, the second largest cable provider in the country.

fridagarza4071 days ago
Regulators
Music

Candlyland - "Breathless (Regulators Remix)"

I'll be straight up real quick: Candyland has never really done it for me. Not trying to instigate hate. They've just never been my personal thing. Le

brenttactic4321 days ago
Regulators
Music

Kyla La Grange - "The Knife (Regulators Remix)"

I've been trying to hip you guys to these Regulators dudes for a minute, but it appears the major label folks at Sony are starting to pay attention as

brenttactic4423 days ago
Regulators
Music

Victor Niglio & Junkie Kid - "STFU (Regulators Remix)"

One of the Midwest's quickest rising success stories is that of Regulators. These two dudes are putting together a crazy profile of big records in a h

brenttactic4439 days ago
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Chambers
Music

EXCLUSIVE: YOOK!E & Regulators - "Chambers" EP

YOOK!E & Regulators fucked around and crushed the game with their single "Chambers." Hosted and supported by Run The Trap, this wonky trap tune nette

nappy4454 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Vindata ft. Kenzie May - "All I Really Need (Regulated Edition)"

The Regulators have been steadily holding it down for the CHI and the Midwest as of late. A lot of their tunes have been incredibly well received and

brenttactic4504 days ago
Regulators x SaneBeats Tipping Point Art
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Regulators x SaneBeats - "Tipping Point"

This across the Atlantic Ocean collaboration tune from the midwest's Regulators and the UK's SaneBeats is on some seriously epic levelz and I'm souped

brenttactic4532 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Travi$ Scott ft. T.I. & 2 Chainz - "Upper Echelon (Regulators x HaveThat Remix)"

Premiering on This Song is Sick was the Regulators & HaveThat remix of that monster track Upper Echelon. I like this; it's very minimal and percussive

walmerc4550 days ago

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