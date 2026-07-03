Ken Carson's New Album 'xperiment': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
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Music
The Opium star's new album is here! Featuring Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and more.Brendan Frederick
Here are some of the truths about hip-hop fans only admit behind closed doors.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Playboi Carti and Ken Carson to Tana and Sofaygo, these are the best rage rap songs of all time.Antonio Johri
Life
Trump Allegedly Had ‘Music Man’ in White House Who Played Favorite Show Tunes When He Was on ‘Brink of Rage’
Trump was notorious for using the 'Cats' show tune "Memory" at his rallies, even the mid-pandemic ones, despite pushback from Andrew Lloyd Webber.Trace William Cowen