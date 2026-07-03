First off, we hope all of you androids had a happy and safe Halloween, whether you being an old-ass trick-or-treater or were hitting any of the many Hkhrisd
Featured
Music
Laidback Luke Speaks on "We're Forever," Keeping Tabs on the Underground, and the Future of Dance Music
With 21 years of experience as a DJ and producer, Laidback Luke both pre-dates and is fully informed by the global explosion of EDM. However, in an ermarcuskdowling
It's bound to happen; once the EDM community (family?) got wind of the results of the results of the 2013 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list, you knew there'd bekhrisd
DAD always hear's the flack about the term "EDM." Just go through Twitter and check out how people react to even using the term "EDM." Spoiler alert:khrisd