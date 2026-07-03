Pryde

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Latest Stories

Music

Canadian Artists Reveal Their Favourite Songs & Albums Of 2015

We asked our favourites for their favourites.

Aaron Zorgel3869 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch Pryde’s “Boys On The Road” Video

Pryde is Old Toronto meets New Toronto.

Aaron Zorgel3931 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Pryde’s “Come and Go”

The 21-year-old rapper puts family first with this heartfelt banger.

Aaron Zorgel3951 days ago

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