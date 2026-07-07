From "If Young Metro don't trust you, I’m gon’ shoot you” to “Murda on the beat,” these are the best producer tags and beat drops. Which one's your favorite?Eric Skelton
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Westside Gunn Wants to Executive Produce Next Jadakiss Album, Talks Ending 'Hitler Wears Hermes' Series
Following the drop of Side A of 'Sincerely Adolf,’ Westside Gunn stopped by Rap Life on Apple Music to reveal that he wants to work on an album with Jadakiss.Joe Price
Turbo details the birth of Lil Baby and Gunna's collaborative 'Drip Harder' album and explains how he became the project's executive producer.Grant Rindner
Through thick and thin, the competitive element of grime has been its lifeblood, but there’s more to Jammer than grime and Lord Of The Mics.James Keith