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Latest Stories
Life
Pope Leo XIV Issues Unprecedented Apology for Catholic Church's Slavery Role
In a sweeping encyclical on AI and human dignity, the first U.S.-born pope confronts centuries of Catholic complicity in the slave trade—and asks for forgiveness.
Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago