Pixel 5a

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Google Pixel 5a
Pop Culture

Google Pixel 5a: Everything You Need to Know

Google's releasing the Pixel 5a with 5G, the latest device in the Pixel's A-series of phones. Learn more about the new phone before its Aug. 26 release.

Khal1813 days ago

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