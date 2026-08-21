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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Peter Cullen, the Voice of Optimus Prime in 'Transformers,' Dies at 85
The legendary voice actor, who originated the Autobot leader in 1984 and reprised the role across the Michael Bay film series, has died.
Alex Ocho8 hours ago