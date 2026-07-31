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Latest Stories
Music
50 Cent Defends Tour Team Member Sentenced to 18 Years in UK Drug Trafficking Case
Abdirahiim Hassan, the food and beverage operations manager for 50 Cent's Legacy Tour, was convicted as part of Operation Daybreak.
Trey Alston29 days ago