Nike Kyrie 4

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Zion Williamson's Nike Kyrie 4
Sneakers

Zion Williamson Comments on His New Nike Sneakers

Nike reportedly made a stronger and more stable custom Kyrie 4 sneaker for Zion Williamson to wear after the Duke player's shoe blowout in the PG 2.5.

Riley Jones2681 days ago
Zion Williamson
Sneakers

Here's What Sneakers Will Zion Williamson Wear for His Return Game

Zion Williamson will be making his return to the court for the Duke Blue Devils following injury from his infamous sneaker blowout. What sneaker will he wear?

Mike DeStefano2682 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 'Day of the Dead' CI0278 800 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Day of the Dead' Kyrie 4s Drop Today

The release date and details for the Nike Kyrie 4 'Day of the Dead' sneakers inspired by the coveted Nike SB Dunk colorway.

Riley Jones2821 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Overshoe Top Down
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete list of this week's best sneaker released featuring multiple Air Jordan retros, Tom Sachs' latest Nike sneaker, a Daniel Arsham collab, and more.

Mike DeStefano2838 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 GS Spinach Green Release Date AA2897 333 Right Profile
Sneakers

This Nike Kyrie 4 Will Make Kids Like Spinach

Featuring both dark and bright green hues, the 'Spinach Green' Nike Kyrie 4 is highlighted by spoon, fork and plate graphics printed on the insole of each shoe.

Brandon Richard2840 days ago
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Nike Kyrie 4 'Halloween' 943806 012 (Pair)
Sneakers

This Nike Kyrie 4 Is Ready for Halloween

The 'Halloween' Nike Kyrie 4 will arrive just ahead of the holiday sporting a mostly black base, rage green accents and slime-inspired graphics along the Swoosh and midsole.

Brandon Richard2845 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 Custom
Sneakers

Nike Will Customize Your Kyrie 4s via Video Call

Nike and Dick's are letting you customize Kyrie Irving's Kyrie 4 sneaker with an at-home Makers Studio process via video call. Find more details here.

Riley Jones2852 days ago
NIKEiD Kyrie 4 Designs
Sneakers

The 50 Best NIKEiD Kyrie 4 Designs

Fans of Kyrie Irving continue to customize his latest signature shoe, so we've rounded up the current 50 best NIKEiD Kyrie 4 designs shared on social media.

Brandon Richard2854 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 'Green Lobster'
Sneakers

Concepts Is Actually Releasing the 'Green Lobster' Kyrie 4s

The release date and details for the Nike Kyrie 4 'Green Lobster' sneakers exclusive to Boston retailer Concepts. Find out exclusive details from Concepts' Deon Point here.

Riley Jones2878 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 White Black Release Date AV2296 100 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Serves Up Oreo-Flavored Kyrie 4

Dialing it down a bit from more vibrant releases, Nike quietly releases a simple black and white colorway of the Kyrie 4, highlighted by a speckle print along the midsole and heel.

Brandon Richard2883 days ago
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Jayson Tatum Nike Kyrie 4 'Green Lobster'
Sneakers

How Jayson Tatum Got to Debut Exclusive Kyrie 4s

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum talked with Sole Collector about getting to debut exclusive Nike Kyrie 4s during the 2018 NBA Playoffs while Kyrie Irving was injured and his new 'Air Origins' campaign with Foot Locker.

Mike DeStefano2884 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'White'
Sneakers

The Best Back to School Sneakers for $100 or Less

A buying guide for back to school 2018 featuring popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Vans, and more. The list consists of men's and grade school styles all priced under $100.

Mike DeStefano2887 days ago
air jordan 5 international flight release date 136027 148 pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete list of the week's most important sneaker releases. This week's breakdown includes pairs from Nike, Jordan Brand, and Adidas including collaborations with C.P. Company, Bodega, SoleFly, and more.

Mike DeStefano2887 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4
Sneakers

New Kyrie 4s for Nike's 2018 Skills Academy

Kyrie Irving's Nike Kyrie 4 signature sneaker gets a special 'The Academy' colorway for Nike's 2018 invitation-only skills clinic. See the unreleased shoes here.

Riley Jones2898 days ago

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