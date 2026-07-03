Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low

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'Moonwalker' Nike Kobe 9 Protro
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Moonwalker' Nike Kobe 9 Protro

The 'Moonwalker' Kobe 9 Low Protro releases this month.

Victor Deng273 days ago
'Halo' Kobe 9 Low Protro
Sneakers

Exclusive Access for 'Halo' Nike Kobe 9 Low Is Going Out on SNKRS

Here's how you can buy the sneaker early.

Victor Deng675 days ago
Nike Kobe 9 Low 'Halo'
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Halo' Nike Kobe 9

One of two versions is dropping for Kobe Bryant's birthday this week.

Victor Deng695 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low ‘University Red' Releasing at Eastbay

Kobe's pop music muse inspires new colorway.

Sole Collector4326 days ago
Sneakers

An Official Look at the 'University Red' Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low

Bringing a bold look to the Kobe 9 Elite Low, Nike will soon release the shoe in a 'University Red' colorway.

Brandon Richard4333 days ago
Sneakers

Release Date: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low University Red/Black

An official release date is set for this new colorway of the Nike Kobe 9.

Sole Collector4349 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low 'Michael Jackson' Releasing at Eastbay

Inspired by one of entertainment's all-time great icons, Nike Basketball presents the 'Michael Jackson' Kobe 9 Elite Low.

Sole Collector4390 days ago
Sneakers

Complex Gives a Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Don't miss out on the sneakers you want this weekend. Let Complex lead you to your purchase glory.

Sole Collector4390 days ago
Sneakers

Complex Lists Its Best Sneakers of 2014 (So Far)

What's the best sneaker of the year at the halfway mark? This is Complex's view.

Sole Collector4399 days ago
Sneakers

Customize the Kobe 9 Elite Low on NIKEiD

Ahead of its retail debut, the Kobe 9 Elite Low is available to customize on NIKEiD.

Brandon Richard4400 days ago
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Sneakers

A Fresh Look at the 'Michael Jackson' Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low

Officially unveiled last week, here's a fresh look at the upcoming 'Michael Jackson' Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low.

Brandon Richard4419 days ago

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