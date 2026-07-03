Nike Griffey

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Nike GRiffey 2 MCS 'Jackie Robinson'
Sneakers

Nike Honors Jackie Robinson With This Griffey 2 Cleat

The Jackie Robinson-themed Nike Griffey 2 MCS is expected to drop soon.

Victor Deng514 days ago
Sneakers

Man Gets Ken Griffey Jr. "Swingman" Logo Tattoo

Griffey tattoo pays tribute to the legend's Hall of Fame induction.

Brendan Dunne3644 days ago
Nike Baseball Players Wear Griffey Hall of Fame Cleats
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Nike Baseball Players Honor Ken Griffey with Hall of Fame Cleats

Celebratory Swingman cleats celebrate Griffey's induction.

Brandon Richard3645 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Nike's Hall of Fame Sneakers for Ken Griffey Jr.

These just released ahead of schedule.

Brendan Dunne3651 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

"Triple White" Ken Griffey Jr. Nikes Are Releasing

An all-white pair of Griffey's signature Nike sneakers will be in stores soon.

Brendan Dunne3657 days ago
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Another Ken Griffey Jr. Retro Appears

Who remembers this colorway?

Brendan Dunne3675 days ago
Sneakers

These Ken Griffey Jr. Nikes Are Back Next Week

An official release date from Nike.

Brendan Dunne3711 days ago

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