Nike Air Zoom Flight '95

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Drake x Nike Sneaker Collab Red Unreleased
Sneakers

Drake Wears Unreleased Nike Sneaker Collab in New Colorway

Drake previewed a new Nike collab, which looks to be inspired by the Air Zoom Flight 95 basketball shoe made famous by Jason Kidd. Click here for a first look.

Victor Deng1406 days ago
Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 (Group)
Sneakers

Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Release Details

Images of a blue Supreme x Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 collab have surfaced, which is reportedly one of three colorways that are set to drop in 2022.

Victor Deng1536 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG Jason Kidd Release Date DM0523-001 Pair
Sneakers

Jason Kidd's Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Is Coming Back

Jason Kidd's Nike Air Zoom Flight 95, known for its exaggerated carbon fiber detailing, is returning to stores in 2022. Click for official images and info.

Brandon Richard1630 days ago
Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 "Mushroom"
Sneakers

The Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 Goes Premium

The Nike Air Zoom Flight Premium is scheduled to release on May 31.

Amir Ismael3356 days ago

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